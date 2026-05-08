Jaime Pressly Joins OnlyFans Following Her Friend Shannon Elizabeth’s Success

Actress Jaime Pressly, best known for portraying Joy Turner in all four seasons of My Name Is Earl, has joined OnlyFans. With this, she has become one of the latest Hollywood stars to create an account on the subscription-based platform. She launched her page on May 7 and said the move is part of exploring new ways to connect with fans directly.

“I've always believed in evolving with the times,” Jaime told Variety in a statement. She added, “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.” The 48-year-old also shared that meeting fans at Comic-Cons inspired her decision to explore platforms like OnlyFans.

Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc., who helped launch her account, said Jaime has “the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward.” He added, “She's an elite entertainer, and fans are going to love what she creates here.”

Jaime's debut on the platform comes a month after her longtime friend Shannon Elizabeth joined in April. Known for her role in American Pie, Shannon said she launched her account to gain more control over her career and public image. While speaking to People, she explained, “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

She added that the platform allows her to connect more closely with fans and create content freely. According to reports, Shannon reportedly earned more than $1.2 million in the first seven days after launching her page.

Before Jaime officially launched her account, Shannon hinted at a future collaboration in an Instagram post shared on April 26. She posted photos of them together and wrote, “So great seeing you after all these years, @jaimepressly. Always nice crossing paths again and sharing a moment like this. Such a beautiful human, inside and out. Hope we get to do it again soon.”

Jaime responded warmly in the comments, writing, “So happy we ran into each other and got to catch up and spend time together this weekend! Couldn't be a more beautiful human my friend. Love you.”