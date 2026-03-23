Who Was Leonid Radvinsky? The Billionaire Owner Behind OnlyFans

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the online subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer, reported Forbes.

Who Was Leonid Radvinsky?

Leonid Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur best known as the owner and head of OnlyFans. OnlyFans is a fan-based subscription platform where users pay to access exclusive content created by creators.

He acquired the platform in 2018 and played a pivotal role in transforming it from a niche website into a major global service platform.

According to an OnlyFans spokesperson, Radvinsky passed away following an illness, the news was confirmed to Forbes on Monday morning.

During his tenure as owner, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform experienced a surge in popularity as a vast number of creators and users flocked online.

By the time of his passing, Radvinsky had become a billionaire. According to Forbes estimates, his net worth stood at approximately $4.7 billion. The platform's financial success contributed significantly to the growth of his wealth, including estimated earnings of nearly $1.9 million per day in 2024. He had also paid himself $1.8 billion in dividends by early 2025.

Radvinsky was known for his private nature and rarely gave interviews. Early in his career, he developed websites that purported to redirect users to adult content, generating revenue based on clicks, though it was never verified whether these links actually led to the specific content advertised.

At the time of his death, Radvinsky ranked among the world's wealthiest individuals and held a spot on the Forbes 400 list of America's richest people. According to reports, he was in negotiations to sell OnlyFans at a valuation of approximately $8 billion.