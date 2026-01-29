OnlyFans Creator Sophie Rain Claims She Earned $101 Million: "I Have No Reason To Lie"

Sophie Rain, a popular American OnlyFans creator and social media influencer, has revealed she earned over $101 million on the platform and shared proof of her income to address online scepticism. Rain posted a video to X and Instagram accounts, showing her refreshing her OnlyFans dashboard and switching between recent income and all-time revenue to demonstrate the legitimacy of her earnings. The screen recording displayed an all-time gross revenue figure of $101,209,778.70.

The creator said that the video was her final response to online sceptics who questioned the authenticity of her income claims.

"This is the last video I'm making about this. I'm not lying about my income and I would show you guys right here, right now," she said. "I would never lie about my income. I have no reason to lie," she added.

Alongside the revelation, Rain included a disclaimer to caution aspiring creators, stating that her success isn't typical and that the average creator makes approximately $150 monthly.

"THIS IS NOT a reality for most creators on the platform. please do not take this information and think you will be a millionaire overnight. unfortunately without a platform of millions of followers to start, or an IMMENSE amount of luck (which is what i was blessed with) this is not a reality for the average creator. the average creator makes $150 monthly," she wrote.

In late 2024, Rain had disclosed earnings of over $43 million in a single year, which surpassed the annual salaries of some professional athletes like NBA star Jayson Tatum at the time. Despite her lavish spending on things like a private jet and cars, Rain reportedly invests 70% of her earnings into a fund and used some of her early income to pay off her father's debt.

Who Is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain is a 21-year-old American social media influencer and content creator, best known for her presence on OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with her subscribers. Born in 2004, in Miami, Florida, Sophie has amassed a massive following across multiple platforms, including over 11 million subscribers on OnlyFans and 8 million followers on Instagram.

She started her career as a waitress but was fired after her boss discovered her OnlyFans account. Sophie then focused on building her online presence, leveraging her creativity and charm to attract a large audience. Her content ranges from lifestyle updates to intimate photoshoots. She's also the co-founder of Bop House, a content creator collective.