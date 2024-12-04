OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Is Making Headlines Once Again. Here's Why

Social media influencer and top-earning OnlyFans creator, Sophie Rain, who recently gained global attention for her remarkable income of $43.4 million (Rs 367 Crore), is now making headlines again with her latest revelations in an interview with popular YouTuber and streamer Kowski.

In the interview, she revealed that she is a 'virgin till date' and a 'devout Christian.'

"I'm a Christian. I know it seems odd...but I don't do anything else with anyone on my OnlyFans. It's just me," she said.

"I'm a virgin. I'm a virgin 'til this day," she admitted.

Rain has said she's merely "waiting for the right person" to "spend the rest of my life with."

Watch the video here:

Rain defended her actions because it's "just" her on her… pic.twitter.com/2nmTxccvtQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024

According to EssentiallySports, Sophie Rain's earnings reportedly surpass Jayson Tatum's annual salary, a jaw-dropping stat that has many fans talking. While Tatum continues to shine on the court for the Boston Celtics, Rain proves that success can come from unexpected streams in this modern-day internet age.

In comparison to Sophie Rain's $43 million this year, Jayson Tatum made $35 million. Rain's pay check is almost 23% more than what the C's forward gets paid for his MVP-calibre performances day in and day out.

And it's not just Tatum; according to Basketball Forever, in 2023, OnlyFans creators earned a staggering $6.6 billion, surpassing the combined salaries of every NBA star for the 2023-2024 season. The players' combined payroll was $4.9 billion.