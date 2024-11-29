This Adult Star Earns Rs 360 Crore Annually, Surpassing NBA Superstar's Earnings

Prominent social media influencer and model Sophie Rain recently surprised her fans and followers by disclosing her enormous income over the last one year. She posted a screenshot of her OnlyFans earnings, which came to an incredible $43.4 million, on X (previously Twitter). In the post, she expressed her gratitude, captioning the image, “Thankful for one year on here.” In addition to sending a shockwave to the world of digital content creation, the screenshot started a comparison of her earnings with those of other well-known celebrities.

thankful for one year on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rq8KU5ju7n — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 28, 2024

According to EssentiallySports, Sophie Rain's earnings reportedly surpass Jayson Tatum's annual salary, a jaw-dropping stat that has many fans talking. While Tatum continues to shine on the court for the Boston Celtics, Rain proves that success can come from unexpected streams in this modern-day internet age.

In comparison to Sophie Rain's $43 million this year, Jayson Tatum made $35 million. Rain's pay check is almost 23% more than what the C's forward gets paid for his MVP-calibre performances day in and day out.

And it's not just Tatum; according to Basketball Forever, in 2023, OnlyFans creators earned a staggering $6.6 billion, surpassing the combined salaries of every NBA star for the 2023-2024 season. The players' combined payroll was $4.9 billion.

The post by Rain immediately went viral, with close to 17 million views. The social media user went on and talked about this huge sum of earnings.

"OnlyFans pays better than Real Madrid," commented a user.

"I would need like two lifetimes to spend this," wrote another user.

"Think about how much we could accomplish if OnlyFans income was taxed like regular earnings," commented a third user.