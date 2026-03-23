Billionaire Leonid Radvinsky, Owner Of OnlyFans, Dies Of Cancer At 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of adult‑content ​platform OnlyFans, died of cancer ‌at the age of 43 on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans ​spokesperson was cited as saying by news agency Reuters.

"His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time."

Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-born US citizen, bought Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018.

He was serving as the majority shareholder and director of Fenix International.

Founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, OnlyFans is a subscription-based adult entertainment platform. The platform became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as the lockdown pushed more consumers online.

Radvinsky was also the founder of the adult cam site, MyFreeCams and ran a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.

His cancer battle was unknown to the public as he kept a very low profile.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Radvinsky was a prominent donor to medical causes. In 2024, he and his wife were major supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation.