OnlyFans Models Arrested, Kicked Off American Airlines Flight After Refusing To Leave First-Class Seats

Two OnlyFans models were arrested at Miami International Airport after causing a disturbance on an American Airlines flight. According to the New York Post, Sania Blanchard and Jordan Lantry boarded the aircraft while intoxicated and wrongfully occupied first-class seats that were not theirs. When asked by the flight crew to move to their assigned seats or provide boarding passes, they refused. As police escorted them off the plane in handcuffs, the situation turned into a viral spectacle.

Blanchard, who was rocking a "PSYCHO" tracksuit, was overheard yelling, "I'm getting kicked out 'cause I didn't sit in the right f–king seat!" Lantry, in a gray sweatshirt, added to the chaos by dropping into a split on the plane floor, angering the officers.

As she was lifted off the floor, one of the women laughed and said she had just done "a little yoga."

According to arrest affidavits obtained by The Post, both models were asked several times to vacate first-class seats they hadn't booked before law enforcement was called to intervene. The duo had been flying back from Miami after celebrating Lantry's birthday.

Lantry shared parts of their trip and the mid-flight altercation with American Airlines staff on Instagram, capturing their interaction with crew members during what appeared to be a drunken episode.

When an airline employee asked to see their boarding passes, one of them responded, "No, we don't. Obviously, we're drunk and you guys don't want to deal with us," in a clip shared on Instagram.

Both women were charged with misdemeanor trespassing after failing to heed warnings to leave the property. Following their release from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the models bragged about their arrest and shared their mugshots with their followers.

The women later posted a series of videos from the jet bridge, showing themselves doing handstands against the wall, twerking on the floor, and playfully riding their suitcases like scooters through the airport terminal.

Despite the arrest, the models were reportedly permitted to board a different American Airlines flight the next day to continue their travel. "@AmericanAir forgave us because we're hot and know how to do the splits," Lantry wrote on social media.