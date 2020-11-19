It's 'Holiday Time' For Rakul Preet Singh. Can You Guess The Location?

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh checked into Maldives on Thursday and she gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her "holiday time." She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram profile and stunning can't even begin to describe it. Rakul Preet can be seen dressed in a green swimsuit and threw over a printed cap of sorts over it. Rakul Preet, who was photographed at the Mumbai airport along with her family, also posted pictures with them on her Instagram stories. She captioned her post: "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly." She added the hashtags #holidaytime, #selflove and #waterbaby to her post.

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.