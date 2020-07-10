In Rakul Preet Singh Vs Dad, Guess Who Scored Zero In Badminton Match

From Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram (courtesy rakulpreet)

Highlights Rakul shared a video of her playing badminton with dad

Rakul shared the score at the end of the video

"That's why I call him my inspiration," said Rakul

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tried out Instagram's newly introduced "reel" feature and shared quite an ROFL video of her badminton time with dad. There's a reason why Rakul Preet Singh captioned her video in these words: "That's why I call him my inspiration... still tough to match his level." Rakul's video ends with the score and once you witness how awesome her dad is on the badminton court - which in this case is an apartment complex - you'll know who was the winner of the match. The ending score was 0 to 1 and all we can say is poor Rakul Preet Singh! Here's a look at this fun badminton match between the 29-year-old actress and her dad.

Meanwhile, Rakul is a sports enthusiast - be it board games or badminton. During the lockdown, she shared this video of her playing Dog And Bone, Kabaddi and Chidiya Udd with her brother and at least that time, she took the winning score. "When time takes you back to your childhood," wrote Rakul.

Here's when Rakul had differences over board game rules with her quarantine partners: "That expression when you don't agree to the rules of the game! PS: I never cheat," she wrote in a post.

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for starring in films such as De De Pyaar De, Marjaavan and Aiyaari. She was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirchi. Some of Rakul Preet Singh's popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.