Pics From Rakul Preet Singh And Lakshmi Manchu's Cycling Session

Actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu, who every now and then give their fans fitness goals, went cycling on the streets of Hyderabad on Wednesday, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram stories. The duo, who often workout together, shared fun-filled pictures from their cycling session, also featuring para-cyclist Aditya Mehta. In the photos, Rakul can be seen sporting a black jacket, black cycling shorts and a green helmet while her close friend Lakshmi can be seen wearing a blue jacket and black trousers. Sharing one of the photos, Rakul wrote: "Drizzle and bike rides" while the caption on her another picture read: "Ended up doing 30 kms."

Lakshmi shared a selfie of herself and Rakul and called the actress "her partner in all things amazing."

Take a look:

Screenshot of Rakul's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Rakul's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Lakshmi Manchu's Instagram story.

Para-cyclist Aditya Mehta also shared pictures of the actresses and their group from their cycling session and wrote: "Today Lakshmi Garu and Rakul along with Aman Preet and team Aditya did a 30 km ride from Suchitra crossroads towards topran road. This was the first 30 km ride for these amazing women and they did extremely well like professional cyclists. Both Lakshmi Garu and Rakul never skip their workouts and that's one of the reasons this ride did seem easy for them."

On Wednesday, Lakshmi Manchu also shared a throwback workout video of herself and Rakul Preet Singh. "When we work out together, we go harder and faster. Everything is better together - don't you think so? Rakul?" she wrote in the caption.

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.