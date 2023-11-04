Kajol On Her Film Udhaar Ki Zindagi: 'Will Always Be A Turning Point In My Career And Life'

Kajol shared the poster of the film. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol is celebrating 29 years of her film Udhaar Ki Zindagi. The actress shared a poster of her film, along with a detailed note. Kajol said while Udhaar Ki Zindagi is a lesser-known film and “just passed by in most people's memories”, it was a turning point in her “career and life”. The actress revealed that at just 20 years of age, Kajol felt “burnt out” because she “had given too much” of herself to work. Kajol wrote, “Today marks 29 years of Udhaar ki Zindagi and no it didn't have any short forms for its name. It kind of just passed by in most people's memories, but for me it will always be a turning point in my career and my life. I was burnt out and I had given too much of myself away into work... and I had to do something to change that. I took an executive decision at the great old age of 20 and decided that I deserved a break and a better pace of work. So I went ahead and did exactly that... I did films that did not need every bit of my soul, learnt how to pace myself better and more importantly to fill my own bucket just so that I had more to give…I'm still practising that very thing today. So yes, this day needs a post… And a reminder for me and everyone else in this super-fast-paced world.”

Kajol's We Are Family director Siddharth P Malhotra commented, “Dadaji ki chadi hoon main still remember the song from the film.” Udhaar Ki Zindagi was directed by KV Raju. Apart from Kajol, it featured veteran stars Jeetendra and Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles.

In case you don't know, Kajol marked her Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi. The movie was helmed by Rahul Rawail and it featured Kajol and Kamal Sadanah in the lead roles. Kajol also shared the screen space with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, in Bekhudi.

Kajol was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar series The Trial. Next, she has Shashanka Chaturvedi's Do Patti. In the movie, Kajol will feature alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The film will mark Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. Netflix's mystery-thriller is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.