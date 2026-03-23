Is Ranbir Kapoor Reviving Iconic RK Studios? Kareena Kapoor Sets The Record Straight

For some time, there has been speculation that cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are planning to revive the iconic Raj Kapoor Studios, a landmark closely associated with the Kapoor family's legacy. However, actor Kareena Kapoor has now addressed the rumours and made it clear that there is no such plan in place at the moment.

What Kareena Kapoor Said

Speaking to ETimes at an event, Kareena said that the reports were inaccurate and had even become a topic of discussion within the family. She explained that while many people may be emotionally invested in the idea of the studio's revival, it is not something the family is currently pursuing.

Refuting the speculation, Kareena said, "That's just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, 'This isn't happening.' I feel people really want it to happen. I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting. He loves acting. I think he's the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that. It's heartbreaking, but it's not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don't think I can think like a director or a producer."

During the interaction, Kareena also spoke about her own journey and how she views reinvention as an actor. She shared that, for her, reinvention is more about taking up new and challenging work rather than stepping into a completely different role behind the camera.

"There is no sketch, but reinvention is about trying to do something different every year. I had never worked with Meghna Gulzar before. She's a wonderful director. Our film (Daayra) is topical, and I'm really looking forward to it. My reinvention will come with my character. I am hoping to do something really different this year - maybe a good show, maybe a miniseries. In fact, I've always wanted to do a miniseries," she said.

Kareena also addressed how some of her most popular on-screen characters, such as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met, continue to influence pop culture even years later. While their impact remains strong, she believes actors today are more focused on creating their own identities.

"I don't see people intentionally trying to do that, but I feel like Poo and Geet have become such pop culture benchmarks that, in 2026, you're kind of associating with them. But no one really intentionally wants to do that, because you have to have your own identity, and that's very important," Kareena added.



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