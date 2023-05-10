Spot Imran Khan In Cousin Ira's Ted Lasso Trivia Birthday Party - Video Inside

Image was shared by Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan – daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan – celebrated her birthday on Monday. Ira, who received a lot of love from friends, family and fans on the happy occasion, has now treated her social media followers to some glimpses of her birthday celebration. If you were hoping to see sneak peeks of a grand Bollywood party, then Ira Khan is here to surprise you. The 26-year-old celebrated the occasion in the company of close friends and family, and indulged in a game of Ted Lasso trivia. In a set of three videos shared by Ira, the group is seen passionately answering questions, laughing, cheering for each other, singing and dancing, dressed in matching jerseys. Among the happy bunch, we also spotted Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the public eye for several years now.

Other familiar faces in the group includes Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare, mother Reena Datta, cousin (and actress) Zayn Khan, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, actors Lekha Washington, Mithila Palkar, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sharing the clips, Ira Khan wrote, “You guys are my Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Keeley, Rebecca, Higgins, Diamond Dogs, Jamie, Roy, DANNI, Sam, Isaac, RICHMOND. Yes, we had a Ted Lasso trivia. Yes, I won.” For context, Ted Lasso is an extremely popular comedy drama that follows the story of American college football coach hired to train an English team.

Replying to the post, actress-model Hazel Keech wrote, “Lmao! What fun! Happy birthday lovely girl.”

Zayn Khan said, “Haha, haha, what a party.” Nupur Shikhare wrote, “What an amazing party,” and Fatima Sana Shaikh replied with heart emojis.

On her birthday, Ira Khan received a very special wish from her fiance Nupur Shikhare. The pictures shared by Nupur on social media show the two sitting together on a sofa, with big smiles on their faces as they look towards the camera. In one of the pictures, Ira is seen planting a kiss on Nupur's cheek, while they hold each other. In the caption, Nupur only used red heart emoticons. Ira also responded to the pictures and wrote, “What a cuteness we are!”

Zayn Khan also shared a special Instagram post for her cousin and said, “I don't know which stars to thank for everything that you are, Iru. How you became the big sister in this relationship… bas now. My turn. To take care of you, and be there - even when you don't ask. I love you with all my heart, truly. Happy birthday, you beautiful, beautiful girl.”

To this, Ira Khan said, “I love you so much.”

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.