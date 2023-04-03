Ira Khan Met Her Teenage And Young Adult 'Fantasies' - One Is Nick Jonas Of Course

Ira Khan shared this frame. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan had a great weekend and we know this from her latest Instagram update. Ira, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, was one among the several known names who attended the launch gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Hosted by the Ambani family, the event saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood in attendance. Among the plethora of stars who were part of the gala, Ira Khan was seen posing for photos with singer-actor Nick Jonas and actress Kat Graham. Sharing the photos, she described the moments with Nick and Kat as her “teenage fantasies” and her “young-adult fantasies” respectively. Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, is part of the famous boy band Jonas Brothers while Kat Graham played a pivotal role in the young-adult supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries.

In addition to images with the Hollywood stars, Ira Khan also added to the carousel a photo in which she is seen with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare and called him her “real-life fantasy”. In the caption, she tagged Nupur and wrote, “My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real-life fantasy. Nupur, you're it. I know you know but just wanted to make sure.”

Replying to the post, singer Lisa Mishra shared Ira Khan's excitement and said, “Omg dude I once stood in line for 11 hours in -10C to shake his [Nick Jonas'] hand… Teenage me was WILD.”

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in September last year and followed it with an engagement party in November. Sharing a glimpse of the party that was attended by close friends and family, Ira Khan said on Instagram, “Have you met my support squad? I love you. In case I've never said that to you. Just wanted you to know.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas attended the Ambani event with his superstar wife, Priyanka Chopra. The actress-producer shared several images from the launch party and described her experience in an Instagram post. She wrote, “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling Isha Ambani congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one-of-a-kind cultural centre,” adding some glamorous images of Nick and her.

In addition to Nick Jonas and Kat Graham, some of the other international stars who attended the gala were Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Tom Holland.