Ira Khan And Fiance Nupur Shikhare In An Adorable Throwback

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan.(courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare shared a cool picture on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. He shared a picture, in which he and fiancee Ira can be seen posing in a swing. He simply tagged Ira Khan in the post and he wrote: "Hi Ira Khan , it's the 3rd of Jan." He added the hashtags #tbt and #love to his post. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted an engagement party in November last year, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple got engaged in September last year.

See the post shared by Nupur Shikhare:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare frequently share pictures from their engagement party. Sharing a picture from the engagement party, Ira Khan wrote: "Have you met my support squad? I love you. In case I've never said that to you. Just wanted you to know."

Ira Khan shared a video from her and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party and she wrote: "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September last year. The proposal was anything but conventional. Ira posted a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.