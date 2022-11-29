Ira Khan And Brother Azad In Adorable Moment From Her Engagement

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, on Monday, treated her Insta family to new pictures from her and Nupur Shikhare's engagement ceremony. Among all, one photo grabbed our attention that shows Ira hugging her little brother Azad, Aamir Khan's son with Kiran Rao. It is a candid image, Ira looks beautiful in a red gown while her brother looks dapper in a grey suit set. Along with the photos, Ira wrote a long note expressing that she felt "like a princess" during her engagement.

"I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty," read her note. Soon after she shared the post, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "You beautiful girl," while Nupur Shikhare dropped heart emoticons.

Earlier, Ira Khan shared the pictures of the "happiest person" at her engagement, and it's not her father Aamir Khan but her fiance Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your's."

A few days ago, Ira Khan shared an adorable video in which she and Nupur Shikhare are exchanging rings. Along with a memorable and fun video, she wrote a long. An excerpt from the note read, "Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome."

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. She also has an elder brother Junaid Khan.