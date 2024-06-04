Ira Khan And 'Brother Of The Bride' Azad In An Adorable Pic From Udaipur

Ira Khan with Azad.(courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan shared a super cute picture of herself with brother Azad. The picture happens to be from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding. In the picture, Ira can be seen hugging Azad, who is dressed in a robe that has the text "Brother of the bride" printed on it. Ira accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike." In the comments section of the post, Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare dropped heart emojis. Azad's mom and filmmaker Kiran Rao dropped flying kisses and LOL emojis. Check out the post shared by Ira Khan here:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married in Udaipur in January this year. The wedding festivities were followed by a grand starry reception in Mumbai. The couple got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.

Ira is the younger of actor Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Ira Khan runs a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao, who were married for 15 years, announced their divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Kiran Rao recently directed the critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies.