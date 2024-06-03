Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare In Unseen Pics From Pyjama Party: 'Gavthi Babu Aur Gori Mem'

Nupur Shikhare shared this image. (courtesy: NupurShikhare)

Months after their marriage, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan have been treating their Instafam to unseen pictures from their wedding festivities. On Monday Nupur Shikhare shared a few mushy pictures from their pyjama party held in Udaipur. In the pictures shared, Nupur Shikhare can be seen wearing a kurta and lungi while Ira wears a bright pyjama suit. In the first picture, Ira can be seen kissing Nupur on his cheek. In other pictures, Ira and Nupur can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Sharing the pictures, Nupur wrote, "Gavthi babu aur Gori mem." He added in the post-script, "P.S. doubt the apt song." Take a look:

A few months ago, moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's fun-filled PJ party in Udaipur, Rajasthan, were shared by Serenade Stories' official Instagram handle. The video clip features Nupur Shikhare dancing his heart out with friends. The video also has clips of Ira clicking selfies with her friends and family members. The caption on the post read, "Pj's - Because dressing up for a party is overrated." Take a look at the video here:

Last month, on Ira's birthday, husband Nupur Shikhare wished her with a cute post. He shared a photo of them presumably from one of their wedding festivities. In the picture, Ira can be seen wearing a choli, teaming it up with casual pants while Nupur wears the dupatta in style. The newlyweds can be seen showing victory signs to the camera. Sharing the picture, Nupur wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so much." Aamir Khan's daughter Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai in January. Later, they flew down to Udaipur to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well.