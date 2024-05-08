To Ira Khan, From Husband Nupur Shikhare: 'Happy Birthday My Love'

Nupur shared this image. (courtesy: NupurShikhare)

It's Ira Khan's birthday and husband Nupur Shikhare shared a cute photo of them presumably from their wedding festivities. In the picture, Ira can be seen wearing a choli, teaming it up with casual pants while Nupur wears the dupatta in style. The newlyweds can be seen showing victory signs to the camera. Sharing the picture, Nupur wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so much." Aamir Khan's daughter Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January. Take a look:

Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. In a picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with their family members. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

Earlier, a cute photo of Ira and her mother from Udaipur festivities surfaced online in which Ira can be seen kissing her mother on cheeks. The picture was from her mehendi ceremony. The picture was shared by celebrity make up artist Coleen Khan Affonso on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai in January. Later, they flew down to Udaipur to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well.