Aamir Khan With Son Junaid In A Picture-Perfect Moment From Ira's Wedding

Aamir Khan with Junaid. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has actively been sharing photos from her Udaipur wedding and stunning can't even begin to describe them. On Wednesday night, Ira Khan picked a picture-perfect moment featuring her father Aamir and her brother Junaid. Aamir can be seen fixing son Junaid's brooch in the picture. No caption needed. Junaid, the elder of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife and film producer Reena Dutta, often assists his father in filmmaking. See the picture shared by Ira Khan here:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. He will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The project was officially announced on February 29, this year. The caption on the post read, "A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist's fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix! #Maharaj #MaharajOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia."

Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan runs a mental health support organisation, while her husband Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. They got married in January this year.