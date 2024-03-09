Darsheel Safary Reveals He Had Been 'Made Fun Of' For His Teeth In Childhood

Darsheel Safary shared this image. (courtesy: DarsheelSafary)

Darsheel Safary, who has been making the right noise for his recent advert with his Taare Zameen Par co-star Aamir Khan, once revealed that he was bullied for teeth in his school in an interview with Hindustan Times. However, it's his teeth that fetched the film offer of Taare Zameen Par. In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I've been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don't get affected."

During the same interview, he said, "I was an extraordinarily sensitive child. Everything used to hurt me. When you become an actor, you have to mute out the noise but not all of it. You need to know what is real or not. If they say 'Darsheel is being lazy', that is true, and I have to work on it. But if they say 'Darsheel doesn't like acting', that's untrue."

Darsheel and Aamir Khan recently acted in an advert for an energy drink. In the advert, Darsheel can be seen enjoying a time travel, courtesy his "dadu" played by Aamir Khan. Sharing the ad, Darsheel wrote, "Join #AamirKhan as he goes on an adventure through time." Take a look:

A Taare Zameen Par reunion recently took place at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai. Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel's mom in the film, shared photos with him on Instagram and she wrote, "Swipe to see what happens 15 years down." Take a look:

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.