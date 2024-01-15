Taare Zameen Par, 15 Years Later: Darsheel Safary And Screen Mom Tisca Chopra At Ira Khan's Reception

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tiscaofficial)

It was a star-studded affair at Ira Khan's wedding reception on Saturday night as some of the biggest names in the film industry assembled under one roof to be a part of the merry-making. Talking about the guest list, it included Aamir Khan's favourite student of course. Yes, we are talking about Taare Zameen Par's Ishaan Awasthi AKA Darsheel Safary. The young actor was spotted at the event in a blue blazer and matching pants. Another picture of the actor from the reception night was also shared by actress Tisca Chopra on her feed. Tisca, who starred alongside Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par, didn't give the reception party a miss and attended it in a gorgeous range saree. A day after the party, Tisca Chopra shared some pictures from the night. Our favourite however is the third frame featuring Ishaan with his screen mom AKA Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra. Tisca captioned the picture, "Swipe to see what happens 15 years down." Darsheel was among the first to drop heart emojis in the comment section. To those who are not aware, Tisca Chopra played Darsheel's mom in Taare Zameen Par.

Lat year, in an interview with The Indian Express, Darsheel Safary had spoken about the misunderstanding about his presence in the industry. The 26-year-old said, "As I decided to first complete my studies and then move to theatre, many thought that I had left acting. They assumed that I had quit the film industry. Not many knew that I was focusing on my skills and working hard on myself. Honestly, I never had it easy nor did I have anything on a plate. I decided that I would never take a shortcut. After years in theatre, it was during the pandemic that I decided I wanted to get back on screen, and that's when I started auditioning. That too hasn't been easy as out of 100 auditions, I would pass just a couple of them. But trust me, I gave it my all in all the tests."

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.