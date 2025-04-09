Aamir Khan's <i>Taare Zameen Par</i> Co-Star Cut Meat To Survive Despite Being Vegetarian

Vipin Sharma, who grabbed million eyeballs with his stellar performance as a strict father in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, recalled his struggling days in a recent interview with Lallantop.

Vipin Sharma had given up acting once and left for Canada in search of greener pastures. But one workshop changed his course of thought.

"After attending the workshop in Canada, I realised that there is nothing else in my life except acting, and I can't do anything else. So I threw all my belongings on the street in Toronto and bought a one-way ticket back to India."

The actor shared the reason behind leaving for Canada. “I was a highly dissatisfied person, and I used to argue a lot. I did not like giving a bribe to reserve seats on a train, I did not like the overall surroundings, and I had a lot of anger within me because I used to wonder why our society was like this, and having grown up in a slum made it very difficult. I was a rebellious person, and I once pulled the emergency chain on a train, and I was made to get down at a random station at night. They said, ‘If you can't afford 10 rupees for a sleeper berth, then you don't deserve to travel by the train.”

Before being cast in prominent films, Vipin Sharma worked in many different restaurants as an assistant chef to make ends meet. He shared one anecdote from those days where he even cut meat despite being a vegetarian.

“I even worked in an Irish restaurant where I had to cut and clean the raw meat and I am vegetarian. I had no other prospects, and I had no money, so I remember praying to God and asking whether this is his plan for me. The very next day I landed my first editing job at a big channel in Toronto," the actore recalled.

Vipin Sharma has worked in projects like Monkey Man (2024), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Hotel Mumbai (2018) and Paatal Lok (2020). He was last seen in the TV series Crime Beat alongside Saqib Saleem, Rajesh Tailang and Rahul Bhat.