ICYDK: Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Cake Was Baked By Reena Dutta

Ira shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who got married to Nupur Shikhare in January this year, revealed in a new post that mother Reena Dutta baked her wedding cake. Ira posed a few images from the baking session. In the pictures, Reena Dutta and her gang can be seen baking the cake with all enthusiasm. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote in the caption, "The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can't remember), I look at Mama and she's mouthing at me, "Is it dry?" In the comments section of Ira's post, Nupur Shikhare dropped a string of love emojis. Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan wrote, "Hahaha. Our Mammas and cheru are the best." Take a look:

Earlier, a cute photo of Ira and her mother from Udaipur festivities surfaced online in which Ira can be seen kissing her mother on cheeks. The picture was from her mehendi ceremony. The picture was shared by celebrity make up artist Coleen Khan Affonso on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. In one such picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with their family members. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai in January. Later, they flew down to Udaipur to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.