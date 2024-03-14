ICYMI, Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta In A Happy Pic From Ira Khan's Wedding

Ira shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who got married to Nupur Shikhare in January, treated her Instafam to some new pictures from her Udaipur wedding festivities. In one picture, we can see Ira's mother Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao happily posing for the cameras. In the picture, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta can be seen dressed in their traditional best. Kiran can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Rao chooses a white saree. The picture bears testimony to the cordial relationship they share.

A few months ago, during the promotion of her film Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao talked about the family dynamics. She also shared the fact that Kiran and Reena often hang out together sans Aamir Khan. Speaking to The Week, Kiran said, "It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It's something that we honestly didn't have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together."

Kiran added, "We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. It's because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn't lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn't have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Aamir and ex-wife Reena Dutta share kids Junaid and Ira.

