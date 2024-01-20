Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Pyjama Party Round Up With Dance, Selfies And Fam-Jam

Scenes from the pyjama party. (courtesy: serenade_stories)

The memo for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Pyjama Party was clear - lots of fun. Moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare fun-filled PJ party in Udaipur, Rajasthan, were shared by Serenade Stories' official Instagram handle on Saturday. The video clip features Nupur Shikhare dancing his heart out with friends. The video also has clips of Ira clicking selfies with her friends and family members. A few guests are also seen doing Capoeira in the video. The caption on the post read, "Pj's - Because dressing up for a party is overrated."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3. They later hosted festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The reception was hosted last week in Mumbai. Ira Khan shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media, on Thursday and she wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

ICYMI, here is a video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mehendi ceremony.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.