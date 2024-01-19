When Ira Khan Met Naga Chaitanya: 'We Actually Got A Picture'

Naga Chaitanya with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan shared glimpses from her grand wedding reception on her Instagram stories on Friday. One of the pictures features Ira Khan with superstar Naga Chaitanya and she wrote in her caption, "We actually got a picture. Now come hang also." FYI, Naga Chaitanya co-starred with Ira's dad Aamir Khan in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. He starred as Aamir Khan's onscreen friend Balaraju "Bala" Bodi. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was a starry affair. The guestlist also included Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other big stars.

This is what Ira Khan posted:

Naga Chaitanya posed with Hindi film veteran Anil Kapoor at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai last week:

Ira Khan shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media and she wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Earlier this week, Ira Khan shared a picture with friends and she captioned it. "I dragged a bunch of people from all over the world to India and they came also."

Here is how much fun Ira Khan and family had at her mehendi ceremony. "Hands adorned with the hues of tradition," read the caption on the post.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3. They later hosted festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The reception was hosted last week in Mumbai.