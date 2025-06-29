Chandrashekhar Azad Stopped From Visiting UP Village, Supporters Clash With Cops

Police stopped Chandrashekhar Azad, the MP from Nagina, from going to Isota village to meet the family of a person who died of burn injuries, following which his angry supporters created a ruckus and vandalised two police vehicles on Sunday, official sources said.

The family of the victim, Devishankar, had claimed that he was burnt to death after he succumbed on April 13. Chandrashekhar reached the Circuit House here but was stopped by police due to security reasons as he tried to head to Isota village to meet the family, they said.

DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said Chandrashekhar's Azad Samaj Party workers had gathered in large numbers in Isota village of Karchana tehsil after they received information that he would reach there.

When they came to know that he cannot come to the village, the irate workers started throwing stones. He said that a Dial 112 vehicle and another vehicle were damaged by the mob.

Yadav said that the situation was brought soon under control by the police force.

The culprits are being identified and a case is being registered against them, he said.

