Udham Singh Martyrdom Day: The Freedom Fighter Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh

Today, July 31, marks the Martyrdom Day of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh. He's famous for taking revenge for the terrible Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened in 1919.

The Horror of Jallianwala Bagh

On April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, a peaceful gathering of people was attacked by British soldiers. They were shot at without warning. Michael O'Dwyer, who was the British Governor of Punjab at the time, supported this brutal attack. This tragic event, known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, killed over 1,000 innocent people and injured more than 1,200 others. Many people died trying to escape or by jumping into a well.

Udham Singh's Early Life and Resolve

Udham Singh was born as Sher Singh on December 26, 1899, in Sunam, Sangrur district. He had a tough childhood, losing both his parents and his older brother early on. He grew up in an orphanage in Amritsar and saw the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre himself. This experience filled him with a strong desire for justice.

He was inspired by another famous freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh, and his revolutionary group. Udham Singh became active in the fight for India's freedom. He travelled a lot, sometimes using different names, to avoid the British and gather support for the cause. He was put in jail many times for fighting against British rule.

His Act of Vengeance and Lasting Legacy

After years of planning, Udham Singh finally acted. On March 13, 1940, in London, he shot and killed Michael O'Dwyer. Udham Singh didn't resist arrest and used his trial to speak out against British rule. He was found guilty and hanged on July 31, 1940, in a London prison.

His sacrifice made him a martyr. In 1974, his remains were brought back to India and honoured at Jallianwala Bagh. His chosen name, "Ram Mohammad Singh Azad," showed how important it was for all religions in India to unite for freedom. A district in Uttarakhand is named Udham Singh Nagar after him. Many states, like Punjab and Haryana, even have a public holiday on his martyrdom day to remember his great contribution to India's independence.