On Shaheed Diwas, Raghav Chadha Asks Centre To Honour Bhagat Singh With Bharat Ratna

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha posted an old speech he gave in parliament about the need to honour freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with the Bharat Ratna.

Mr Chadha was among many leaders across the country who paid respects to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day today.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day... I hope that the government, keeping in mind the sentiments of 140 crore people of the country, will pay true tribute to this brave son of Mother India by awarding him Bharat Ratna as soon as possible," Mr Chadha said in Hindi in a post on X.

"On this Shaheed Diwas, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh and once again reiterate the demand to confer upon him the Bharat Ratna," he reiterated in another post.

लिख रहा हूँ अंजाम ,कल इसका आगाज़ आयेगा..

मेरे लहू का हर एक कतरा इंकलाब लायेगा..



आज शहीद दिवस पर शहीद-ए-आजम सरदार भगत सिंह को नमन करते हुए हम फिर से उन्हें भारत रत्न देने की मांग करते हैं।



मुझे उम्मीद है कि सरकार देश के 140 करोड़ लोगों की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए भारत...

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh in Delhi.

"... We will continue to serve the country by following his ideology," Mr Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national chief said the AAP entered politics to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, and not for power.

"Our role models are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh used to say that merely removing the British was not enough, the structure of society had to change. Otherwise, brown rulers would replace the British. This is exactly what has happened. Today's rulers are worse than the British," Mr Kejriwal said.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also honoured the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru emphasising the importance of remembering and learning from their examples.

"... We exist because of these great martyrs... They have given us the way to live... We should never forget them, and our future generations should always remember them. As long as we remember them, the pride and respect of our country will remain high," Mr Sirsa said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, remembering their supreme sacrifice for India's freedom.

"Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," PM Modi said on X, reflecting on their significant contributions to India's independence movement.