Shaheed Diwas 2025: India Remembers Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs' Day, is a tribute to the bravery and devotion of India's freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation's independence. On March 23, 1931 - three revolutionary freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, all in their early twenties, were hanged in the Lahore jail. The three were sentenced to death by the British colonial rulers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters. "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," he wrote in a post on X.

History and Significance

In 1928, the Simon Commission, an all-British panel, arrived in India to decide on its governance, sparking widespread protests. Lala Lajpat Rai, a prominent Indian freedom fighter, led a protest in Lahore on October 30, 1928. Police Superintendent James A. Scott ordered a baton charge, severely injuring Rai, who died of injuries from a police lathi charge on November 17, 1928.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru joined the freedom struggle and wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Their target was Superintendent of Police James Scott, who ordered the lathi charge, but in a case of mistaken identity, they ended up killing British police officer John Saunders instead.

The three revolutionaries were part of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and were influenced by socialist ideals. They were arrested, tried, and eventually sentenced to death for Saunders' murder. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged on March 23, 1931, at Lahore Central Jail.

Their execution sparked widespread outrage and protests, with many viewing them as martyrs who fought against British colonial rule. Today, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru are remembered as heroes of India's freedom struggle, and their legacy continues to inspire people across the country