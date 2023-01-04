Ira Khan And Fiance Nupur Shikhare Spill Relationship Secrets In New Post

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been painting the two red with their adorable love story for several months now. The couple, who got engaged last year, have now shared a fun video on Instagram in which they are sharing some relationship secrets. The video begins with a voice-over asking questions such as “Who proposed first?” “Who said ‘I love you' first?” “Who spends more money?” “Who is grumpy in the morning?” Ira and Nupur are seen answering the questions by pointing at each other and themselves. While Nupur revealed that he was the one who proposed first and also initiated the first kiss, Ira confessed that she is always the first to apologize.

Meanwhile, both agreed that Nupur was the more romantic partner and the funny, one, Ira was picked by both as the better cook. Nupur, according to the couple, is the stubborn one in the relationship and takes longer to get ready. Ira is grumpier in the morning and the messy one, the couple revealed. She also spends the most money. When it comes to who the social butterfly is between the two one them, Ira and Nupur picked themselves. Sharing the clip, Ira said: “Hi cutie. Happy 3rd January. It almost makes me laugh to think it's only been three years. Feels like I've known you forever and like I will know you forever. Thanks for adding the goof quotient to my life you make me better.”

On Tuesday, Nupur Shikhare too celebrated their relationship milestone by sharing a picture in which he is with Ira, who is posing on a swing. In the caption, he wrote: "Hi Ira Khan, it's the 3rd of Jan." He added the hashtags #tbt and #love to his post. Ira Khan replied to the post saying: “Tootaputuuu,” with heart emojis.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in September last year. The couple hosted an engagement party in November last year, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Sharing a glimpse of the party on Instagram, Ira Khan said, “Have you met my support squad? I love you. In case I've never said that to you. Just wanted you to know.”





Ira Khan also shared a video from the party and wrote, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people's parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. She made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.