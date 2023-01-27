Ira Khan And Gang In Seriously Candid, Seriously LOL Pics

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, is no stranger to attention from fans on social media. Despite being in the public eye, Ira believes in keeping it real on social media. A case in point is her latest Instagram post where she is seen chilling with her friends at home. Dressed in pyjamas, Ira Khan and her friends are seen with sheet face masks in the two selfies. In the caption, Ira wrote, “We can make anything look sexy. Just look at us!” She also added three monkey emojis in the caption.

In addition to pictures with friends, Ira Khan also often shares snaps with her fiance Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who got engaged last year, shared a fun video on Instagram sharing some relationship secrets. The video begins with a voice-over asking several questions such as “Who proposed first?” “Who said ‘I love you' first?” “Who spends more money?” “Who is grumpy in the morning?”

Answering them, Nupur revealed that he was the one who proposed first and also initiated the first kiss, Ira, meanwhile, confessed that she is always the first to apologise.

That's not all. They both agreed that Nupur is the more romantic and funny partner, while Ira is the better cook. Nupur is also said to be stubborn and takes longer to get ready, while Ira is grumpier in the morning and messier. Additionally, Ira also confessed to spending more money. When it comes to the social butterfly in the relationship, both Nupur and Ira chose themselves. In the caption, Ira wrote, “Happy 3rd January. It's been three years and it feels like I've known you forever. Thanks for bringing the goofiness to my life, you make me better.”

Before that Nupur Shikhare also celebrated their relationship milestone by sharing a picture in which Ira Khan is posing on a swing. The caption read. "Hi Ira Khan, it's the 3rd of Jan." He added the hashtags #tbt and #love to his post. Ira Khan replied to the post saying: “Tootaputuuu,” with heart emojis.

Ira Khan, the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta, got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in September last year. The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in November that was attended by close friends and family. Ira shared a glimpse of the party on Instagram and wrote, “Have you met my support squad? I love you. In case I've never said that to you. Just wanted you to know.”





Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.