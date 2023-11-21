International Emmy Awards 2023: The Empress Wins Best Drama Series - List Of Winners

The Empress won Best Drama series. (courtesy: iemmys)

The 51st International Emmy Awards took place in New York and The Empress took home the biggest award for the night. It won the Best Drama series. Meanwhile, Karla Souza took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in La Caida (Dive), while Martin Freeman took home the Best Actor award for his role in The Responder. (Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated in the Best Actress and Best Actor category, respectively). The desi representation was super strong at the International Emmys this year. Film and television producer Ektaa Kapoor was honoured with the Directorate Award, while Vir Das won big in the comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Drama Series: The Empress

Best Actress: Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)

Best Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder

Best Comedy: Vir Das for Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls - Season 3

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Caida [Dive]

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment:A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

Best Short-Form Series:Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

Best Live-Action - For Kids: Heartbreak High

Best Factual And Entertainment - For Kids: Built To Survive

Best Documentary:Mariupol: The People's Story

Best Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya

Best Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Best Telenovela:Yargi [Family Secrets]

Best Animation for Kids: The Smeds and The Smoos

Vir Das was nominated for an International Emmy for the second time for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, which also won. He was nominated alongside Le Flambeau, El Encargado and Derry Girls Season 3. Vir Das won and shared the prize with Derry Girls - Season 3. Actor-comedian Rhys Darby hosted the award ceremony.