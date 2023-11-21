International Emmy Awards 2023: Just Shefali Shah Keeping It Real On Instagram. See Posts

Shefali Shah shared this image. (courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime 2 at the 51st International Emmy Awards held in New York. However, Karla Souza won the prize for her role in Dive. Shefali Shah slayed at the event, nonetheless. She opted for a red saree from the shelves of Torani. Shefali Shah shared scenes from the the big day on her Instagram stories. In of the photos, the actress can be seen ironing her outfit. She captioned the click, "Have to have hitch at an important event, and the ability to solve it." She thanked stylist Radhika Mehra and fashion designer Torani "for a back up."

Meanwhile, she shared another inside photo from the International Emmy Awards on her Instagram stories. Tagging Vir Das and Netflix, she wrote, "Looks like an immigration line to enter a magical world." Vir Das won big in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Check out Shefali Shah's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Shefali Shah's Instagram story

Screenshot of Shefali Shah's Instagram story

Here are a couple of photos of Shefali Shah from New York. Bonus - Vir Das.

At the International Emmys opening gala, Shefali Shah wore this outfit by JJ Valaya. ICYMI, take a look at the photos here:

Just some more posts from Shefali Shah's New York diaries:

Shefali Shah is known for her performances in films like Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jalsa, Darlings and Doctor G, among many others.

Shefali Shah famously starred in Netflix's Delhi Crime, which won the best Drama Series at the International Emmys a few years ago. She starred as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show.