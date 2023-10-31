Shefali Shah Says, 'I'll Never Play Akshay Kumar's Mother Ever Again In My Life'

Shefali Shah shared this image. (Courtesy: ShefaliShah)

Shefali Shah, who is known for her bold portrayal of on-screen characters, recently opened up about the existing hierarchy in the industry during her conversation with The Indian Express. Shefali Shah also mentioned that she will never play Akshay Kumar's on-screen mother ever in her life. Asked about the hierarchy on the sets, the Delhi Crime actor said, "Honestly I will tell you, I have had the pleasure of working with incredible people and I am not saying it because it is politically correct. I mean it. I had probably worked with one director or one actor, who were extremely offensive. Besides that, I have worked with directors who think actors are not just actors, they are collaborators." Shefali then laughed and said, "I promise I will never play Akshay Kumar's mother ever again in my life." For context, Shefali Shah played Akshay Kumar's mother in the film Waqt: The Race Against Time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

A month back, during her interview with News 18, Shefali Shah recollected the experience of facing street harassment. Asked if she has ever faced street harassment in person, Shefali Shah recollected her young days. She said, "Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn't do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that's not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it."

"Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It's my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don't even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I've got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals," Shefali Shah added.

Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the Netflix drama series Delhi Crime 2 for The International Emmy Awards 2023. Shefali Shah is known for performances in Satya, Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ajeeb Daastaans, Jalsa, Darlings, to name a few.