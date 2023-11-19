Just Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, And Vir Das Slaying At A Pre-Event At International Emmy Awards

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das are not just conquering the 51st International Emmy Awards nominations but also the hearts of cinema lovers across the world. Their social media updates are as delightful as their on-screen brilliance. Last night, the trio graced a pre-event cocktail party, wearing Indo-western outfits that had us hooked. Jim Sarbh, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor, shared a picture from the gala, showcasing the trio's million-dollar smiles. Captioning the photo with a simple "Come on," Jim encapsulated the infectious enthusiasm that made their journey to the Emmy Awards a sheer delight. Their off-screen camaraderie is undoubtedly creating waves on social media.

Powerhouse performer Shefali Shah is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress for her role in Delhi Crime Season 2. The diva exuded nothing but confidence at the party. Reposting Jim Sarbh's picture from the party, she captioned it with a spirited, "Let's get this!!!" That's the kind of self-assurance that sets the stage on fire and has us all rooting for her success at the Emmy Awards.

Vir Das did not miss a beat when it came to pre-event style. Rocking an all-black ensemble, the comedian looked dapper, as always. This talented actor has bagged the nomination not once but twice. Das added a dash of humour to the anticipation and celebration building up to the Emmy night. With a playful touch, he captioned the post, declaring himself a "Two-time Emmy Nominee" and "Full-time owner of the suitcase in the corner."

Emmy fever is in the air, and Shefali Shah is soaring high – literally. Two days ago, Shefali treated us to a glimpse of her excitement from the airport. Nestled within her passport, a business class boarding pass hinted at the star's journey to the Emmy Awards. The post sparked a wave of love and congratulations from the film fraternity. Amruta Khanvilkar exclaimed, "Wohooo," adorned with heart emojis. Saba Pataudi chimed in, "Congratulations. Already a winner!" Meera Vasudevan expressed her joy, stating, "This is fantastic! Extremely happy and proud of you!! You make us proud, Shefali Shah!"

The 51st International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on November 20.