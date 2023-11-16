Shefali Shah Leaves For Emmy Awards. Saba Pataudi Says 'Already A Winner'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: shefalishahofficial )

Shefali Shah is the woman of the hour. After impressing fans with back-to-back performances in films and web shows across genres, the actress is travelling to New York for the 51st International Emmy Awards to be held on November 20. Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for Delhi Crime – Season 2. The other nominees in the category include Billie Piper [I Hate Suzie Too], Connie Nielse [The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen] and Karla Souza [Dive]. Sharing that she was travelling to New York, Shefali Shah dropped an image of her passport with a glimpse of her boarding pass and wrote, “#DelhiCrime @iemmys.”

Replying to the post, fans cheered for the actress, hoping for her victory at the coveted awards show. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Wohooo,” with heart emojis. Saba Pataudi wrote, “Congratulations. Already a winner!” Actress Meera Vasudevan said, “This is fantastic! Extremely happy and proud of you!! You make us proud, Shefali Shah!”

On being nominated, a thrilled Shefali Shah wrote, "OMGGGGG I still can't believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show Delhi Crime 2. This is for all of us in Delhi Crime.”

Along with Shefali Shah's nomination details, the official page of the International Emmy Awards contains the note, “Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi has a unique grasp over the crime patterns in Delhi; but the latest series of murders — gruesome murders of wealthy senior citizens — has thrown her into a tizzy. Rumour has it, the “Kachcha-Banyan” gang — a criminal enterprise from the ‘90s — is back! She puts in all her resources and experience to understand the know-how of the crime and its perpetrators, but as always, sticks to her gut and ideals when it comes to uncovering the truth.”

The first season of Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award in the Best Best Drama Series category in 2020, Shefali Shah is known for her work in projects such as Darlings,Monsoon Wedding, Human, Dil Dhadakne Do and Jalsa.

In addition to Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and comedian Vir Das have also been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor and Comedy categories respectively.