Inside Sunny Deol's "Jaat-tastik" Birthday Celebration. Bonus - Randeep Hooda

Sunny Deol turned 67 on Saturday (October 19). The actor celebrated his birthday on the set of his upcoming film Jaat. Now, Sunny has shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram. The actor posted images of himself cutting a customised cake in the presence of co-star Randeep Hooda, director Gopichand Malineni and the crew of the film. The actor also thanked Gadar 2 producers Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma and other individuals who travelled from Hyderabad to wish him personally. The note attached to the post read, “It was a Jaat-tastic Birthday! Thank you to my wonderful colleagues, my Director, Producers, Co-Actors and crew for this beautiful celebration. A big thank you to my friends Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, Rahul Rawail and Anurag Singh for coming down to Hyderabad and all the way to my set, truly felt special.”

Sunny Deol gave a special shoutout to single-screen exhibitors, who travelled from their cities and towns for his birthday celebration. He added, “Pleasant surprise was the gesture by the single screen exhibitors (the backbone of the film industry) who came from their towns and cities and we spoke about our relationship that has lasted for so many decades between my films and single screens and the audiences. Really felt nostalgic when you all shared stories from Ghayal, Ghatak, Border, Gadar and Betaab days and the craze Indian cinema has had specially in our towns and non-metro cities. Really grateful to you all for taking time and visiting me here and celebrating with me.”

Concluding the note by expressing gratitude to his fans across the country, Sunny wrote, “Most of all, the people, who travelled from across the country and came and blessed me, my fans I am forever grateful to you all, You all complete me. It's gonna be a good year!”

Sunny Deol's upcoming action film Jaat has been touted as a "high-octane drama" with "larger-than-life action sequences". In addition to Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will also be seen in the movie. Jaat is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.