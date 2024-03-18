Randeep Hooda Leaves Fans Impressed With His Drastic Transformation For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: randeephooda)

Randeep Hood is super busy with the promotion campaign of his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Just a few days ahead of the release of his directorial debut, Randeep has left the Internet buzzing by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the movie. The monochrome mirror selfie gives us a glimpse of the massive body transformation that Randeep underwent for his role. The actor plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film. The picture shows skinny Randeep Hooda, wearing oversized shorts. Sharing the photo, Randeep wrote, “Kaala Paani.” It seems that the picture was taken at the time when Randeep was shooting for the cellular jail (Kaala Paani) scene.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, in conversation with news agency ANI, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar revealed that Randeep Hooda lost 30 kgs for the film. While expressing admiration for the actor's dedication, Ranjit said, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight. Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”

Apart from Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Yamunabai—Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. Talking about the difference between Jhalkaribai's character in Manikarnika and Yamunabai, Ankita, in conversation with Pinkvilla, said "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles, being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways."

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the trailer of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Sharing the trailer of the film, Randeep Hooda wrote, “The British Termed Him The Most Dangerous Man! Indian Revolutionaries Revered Him as “Veer”! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard! This 22nd March in cinemas, history will be rewritten! Witness the Epic life of #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar & the Untold Saga of the Indian Armed Revolution. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer OUT.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been directed by Randeep Hooda. Apart from Randeep and Ankita Lokhande, the movie features Amit Sial. Jointly backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, the film will hit the theatres on March 22.