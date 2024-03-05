Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer: Randeep Hooda's Deep Dive Into Freedom Struggle

Randeep Hooda as Veer Sarvarkar. (courtesy: randeephooda)

The trailer of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into what promises to be a gripping cinematic portrayal of one of India's freedom fighters – Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, affectionately known as Veer Savarkar. Directed by Randeep Hooda, who also takes on the pivotal role of Savarkar, and backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, the film's trailer opens with an arresting scene of Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar pacing through the infamous Kaala Paani prison. From the outset, this film seeks to delve deeper into the complexities of India's struggle for independence and sheds light on the lesser-known facets of Savarkar's journey.

One of the most striking moments captured in the trailer is the historic encounter between Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, showcasing the stark contrast in their ideologies and approaches towards achieving India's liberation. This encounter serves as a precursor to the film's exploration of the Indian armed revolution, featuring iconic figures such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Ankita Lokhande delivers a powerful performance as the leading lady. The visuals transition from the oppression under British rule to the fervent uprising led by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda wrote, "Sharing the trailer, Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, “The British Termed Him The Most Dangerous Man! Indian Revolutionaries Revered Him as “Veer”! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard! This 22nd March IN CINEMAS, HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN! Witness the Epic life of #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar & the Untold Saga of the Indian Armed Revolution.”

For the unversed, this project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In February, the makers unveiled the release date of the film. Randeep Hooda announced that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda alongside Utkarsh Naithani. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.