Valentine's Day 2024: Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Post Gets Big Love From Tamannaah

Randeep Hooda shared this image. (courtesy: RandeepHooda)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first Valentine's Day after wedding in an adorable way. Randeep and Lin shared identical posts on social media handles in which they can be seen smiling, posing for the cameras. Randeep can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured shirt while Lin wears a pink kaftan. Randeep wrote in the caption, "Love is all shades of blues and hues. #HappyValentinesDay" Tamannaah, a dear friend of the couple, wrote in the comments section, "Cutiesss." Replying to her comment, Lin wrote, "happy happy Taaaataa." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in November last year. They shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

They hosted a reception in Mumbai after getting married in Manipur. Randeep Hooda shared a couple of images from his reception party. He was dressed in black while Lin chose red for the occasion. Randeep wrote in the caption, "In our eternal garden of Eden." Take a look:

Randeep and Lin shared a wedding video capturing the precious moments from their festivities. The wedding video begins with the temple visit of the couple a day before their wedding. In one shot, Lin can be seen weaving a garland. In another shot, Lin can be seen showering flowers over her groom as Randeep Hooda can be seen seated. The video also captures moments of their exchanging garlands, performing the rituals. The video ends with Randeep Hooda feeding a piece of cake to Lin. Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.