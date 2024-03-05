Ankita Lokhande On Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Character: 'Yamunabai's Battle Was Different Than Jhalkarbai'

Image instagrammed by Ankita, Ankita in a shot from the film. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande is on a roll. She will next be seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar as Yamunabai. Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. The trailer of the movie released today and there's a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande in the trailer. When asked about the difference between Jhalkaribai (Manikarnika) and Yamunabai, Ankita Lokhande told Pinkvilla, "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways." FYI, Ankita Lokhande made her debut in films with Manikarnika. Ankita as Jhalkarbai played the role of a commander in Rani Laxmibai's army.

Sharing the trailer, Ankita wrote in the caption, "The British Termed Him The Most Dangerous Man! Indian Revolutionaries Revered Him as "Veer"! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard! This 22nd March IN CINEMAS, HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN! Witness the Epic life of #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar & the Untold Saga of the Indian Armed Revolution." Take a look:

The trailer delves deep into India's freedom movement, in which Vinayak Damodar Savarkar played a pivotal role. From his early days to the freedom movement, the trailer showcases the journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with the passage of time. It also focuses on the conflict between Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda alongside Utkarsh Naithani. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.