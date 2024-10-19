Advertisement

Sunny Deol Announces New Film Titled Jaat On 67th Birthday. Details Inside

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni

Sunny Deol Announces New Film Titled <i>Jaat</i> On 67th Birthday. Details Inside
Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: Instagram)
New Delhi:

Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jaat. Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

Sunny Deol, whose last film Gadar 2 became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.

"Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as Don Seenu, Bodyguard, Balupu, and Veera Simha Reddy.

Jaat will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

