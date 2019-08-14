Inside Sonam Kapoor's Well-Spent Afternoon With Mother-In-Law In London

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Priya Ahuja. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor managed to scoop some time off from her busy schedule and spent her afternoon with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. We got a glimpse of the duo's well-spent afternoon through Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja's Instagram profile. The Bhane owner captioned the post: "Dear Summer part 2." In the photograph, Sonam can be seen dressed in a white dress and a matching trench coat. Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of white sneakers and a brown leather bag. Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor left a heart emoji on Anand's post.

Check out Anand Ahuja's post here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been actively sharing pictures from their London diaries on their respective Instagram profiles. A few days ago, Anand shared a picture of Sonam along with Steve Maxwell. He captioned the picture: "All smiles when my Sonam Kapoor and coach Steve Maxwell finally met." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a traditional gurdwara wedding in May last year, which was a star-studded affair. Sonam and Anand dated for several years before getting married. Anand runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple frequently shuttles between Mumbai, Delhi and London (where Anand's business is based).

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Sonam's next release is The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

