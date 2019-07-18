Cutie-Pie Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Game Is Stronger Than Yours

Sonam Kapoor in a Throwback Thursday treat (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor cast a throwback spell on her Instagram with a Throwback Thursday treat and we love it. The 34-year-old actress browsed through her family albums and dug out an old photo of hers, also featuring a huge suitcase. "I've always been the happiest while travelling," she captioned it. The photo has all elements of Eighties' nostalgia - cutie-pie Sonam can be seen holding a cassette in the photo while the brown suitcase reminded many on her Instagram about their travel memories. Sonam Kapoor from many years ago also really impressed her Instafam, her mother Sunita Kapoor specially, who posted the heart emojis in the comments.

Sonam Kapoor's blast from the past perfectly sums up what happens when the travel bug bites you.

In a previous throwback post, Sonam Kapoor wrote about her love for train journeys: "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip," she captioned her post.

Sonam Kapoor has established herself as a bonafide fan of throwback photos. On cousin Arjun Kapoor's birthday this year, she dug out this priceless memory and wrote: "Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with father Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, also starring Dulquer Salmaan.

