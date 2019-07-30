Sonam Kapoor Wished The 'Love' Of Her Life Anand Ahuja On His Birthday With Best Pics Ever

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor just made her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday "phenomenal" by sharing the best set of pictures on her Instagram profile. From loved-up photos from their wedding festivities, to the ones with goofy poses, and throwback pictures from childhood - the birthday special album shared by Sonam has it all. In her post, Sonam referred to Anand as the "love" of her life and wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. You're simply the best, better than all the rest."

If you thought Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish was adorable, wait till you see Anand's comment on it. Needless to say, the Bhane owner was delighted to see the pictures. "Why don't I have any of these pictures?" he asked. He added, "You're the best, literally the best. Every day with you is like a birthday. Every day phenomenal. Love you too much."

A screenshot of Anand Ahuja's comment on Sonam Kapoor's post.

Rhea Kapoor wished her brother-in-law or should we say the "chillest soul" (her words) by sharing a picture of Anand along with Sonam. An excerpt from her post read, "I don't know how you managed it but you've poured yourself so naturally into the madness that is the Kapoor clan and we can no longer imagine it without you. It's crazy to think you haven't been around this whole time."

Anil Kapoor shared multiple pictures on his Instagram profile to wish the birthday boy. "From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier," he wrote. Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:

Here are some more birthday wishes posted by members of the Kapoor family.

Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 after dating for several years.

