Midnight In Paris With Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja. 'Lots Of Selfies' Inside

Anand Ahuja with Sonam and Anant Ahuja. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Highlights Sonam and Anand were in Paris over the weekend Anand shared pictures from the getaway on Instagram They were joined by Anand's brother Anant Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja managed to scoop some time off their busy schedules and spent their weekend together in Paris, where they were accompanied by Anand's brother Anant Ahuja. Anand shared snippets from the weekend getaway on his Instagram profile. In the multiple photos, the trio could be seen posing at their goofy best on the streets of Paris. Sonam and Anand could be seen twinning in black sweatshirts while Anant opted for a grey sweatshirt. Anand captioned the post: "Weekend trip, midnight walk and lots of selfies." In his post, Anand even pointed out his favourite photograph from the bunch and wrote: "My fave is the 3rd."

Take a look at Anand Ahuja's post here:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her dinner with her husband Anand, her brother-in-law Anant and designer Gaia Repossi. She wrote: "What a lovely dinner my darling."

Sonam gave us a closer look of her dinner outfit, which was a white Atsu studios shirt with an extended bow. "White shirt with a bow... Isn't it lovely?" wrote Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Sonam and Anand went on a holiday in Japan and shared pictures from their vacation on their respective Instagram accounts:

Sonam and Anand got married in May last year after dating for several years. Anand is an entrepreneur, who runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. The actress' last release was Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.