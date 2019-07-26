This Throwback Pic Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Will Make You Smile Instantly

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 26, 2019 22:39 IST
Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anand Ahuja posted a throwback picture on Instagram
  2. The couple got married in May last year
  3. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor

Adorable can't even begin to describe Anand Ahuja's latest Instagram post, featuring his wife Sonam Kapoor. Anand made the best use of 'Flashback Friday' and posted a throwback picture of himself along with Sonam. "FBF (Flashback Friday) #Mood," he captioned the post. Anand did not exactly reveal when or where the picture was taken, but we absolutely loved the photograph and so did Sonam Kapoor, who left several smile and heart emojis in the comments section and wrote: "Always when I am with you." The couple, twinning in black outfits, can be seen holding hands as they smile with all their hearts in the photograph.

Take a look at Anand Ahuja's post:

#FBF #Mood

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went on a weekend trip to Paris, where the couple was accompanied by Anand's brother Anant Ahuja. Sharing the pictures from the getaway, Anand wrote: "Weekend trip, midnight walk and lots of selfies. My favourite is the third." ICYMI, check out the pictures here:

Weekend trip; midnight walk.

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Last month, Sonam and Anand went on a holiday in Japan. The picture shared pictures from their dreamy vacation. Take a look at the photos, you can thank us later.

best pic of the trip? @sonamkapoor

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

my@sonamkapoor

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for several years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur and he runs the brands Bhane and VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's forthcoming film is The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and her father Anil Kapoor.



Trending

