Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Note For Husband Anand Ahuja: 'You Kind, Sensitive, Wonderful Man'

Sonam Kapoor's birthday note for her husband Anand Ahuja on his 40th birthday is pure love. The actress, who never shies away from expressing her affection towards her family, did nothing different on her husband's big day. The mother of a baby boy, Sonam Kapoor picked a series of pictures featuring the adorable duo to mark the day. In some images, we see Anand Ahuja being a hands-on dad for Vayu while others feature Sonam Kapoor and the birthday boy sharing a wholesome kiss. Sonam Kapoor wrote a wholesome caption, praising Anand for working hard to be "the best version of himself."

The caption read, "Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realizes how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more."

While poured in from all quarters, Sonam Kapoor's cousin Arjun Kapoor also wished Anand Ahuja with a sweet wish. Sharing a picture of Sonam, Anand and Vayu, he wrote, "Happy birthday brother. Makes me feel so happy seeing Sonam Kapoor, you and Vayu living such a wholesome, well-rounded life... Have your best year ever my man."

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor flew out to London on a summer retreat with her husband, son and sister Rhea Kapoor. While in London, Rhea Kapoor blessed our feeds with some adorable snaps of Sonam Kapoor with his husband and son Vayu, taking a stroll on the streets of London, Notting Hill, to be more precise. The couple was also joined by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani on their weekend getaway. In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be spotted in an all-black attire, smiling at the camera while holding her little one in her arms. Sharing the post on her timeline, Rhea Kapoor simply wrote, "Walking with Vayu."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her comeback with the movie Blind.